New York Pharmacist Allegedly Sends Cocaine To DEA Investigator In Charge Of Probe Into Business

A New York pharmacist being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) allegedly “targeted” an investigator by sending an envelope full of cocaine to her home.

Dimitrios Lymberatos was charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to an article published by NBC News. Lymberatos has been accused of attempting to “interfere with the investigation through intimidation” by sending the cocaine.

A New York City pharmacist under investigation by federal drug authorities allegedly sent a greeting card filled with cocaine to the home of the lead investigator, prosecutors say. (corrects: typo) https://t.co/AEoAGAJuSa — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2020

“Lymberatos’s misguided message was received loud and clear – and he now faces the possibility of a lengthy prison term for his potentially harmful attempt to obstruct law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said, according to NBC News.

An investigation into Lymberatos was launched by the DEA after the Village Pharmacy, Lymberatos’ store, applied to administer controlled substances. Prosecutors claimed part of the paperwork was inaccurate. (RELATED: Real-Life ‘Narcos’ DEA Agents Raise Red Flags Over Florida’s New Drug Import Measures)

Lymberatos is accused of having the cocaine sent to make the investigator “fear for her physical safety, and to create trouble for the Investigator by causing her to come into possession of an illegal controlled substance.”

Lymberatos reportedly ran a background check on the DEA agent and uncovered her home address.

“One of our own diversion investigators was allegedly targeted simply for doing their job and as such, Mr. Lymberatos’s alleged actions as a pharmacist and licensed professional were completely unconscionable,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Raymond Donovan said, NBC reported.