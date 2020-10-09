Orthodox Jewish Community Protests Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week announced new coronavirus lockdown restrictions set to take effect no later than Friday in nine hotspot ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens.

In response, an Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn protested for two nights by Borough Park.

“It’s unnecessary persecution and targeting of our community by the radical -left mayor and governor,” said protester Gavi Shapiro during demonstrations Wednesday night.

“Unnecessary persecution and targeting of our community by the radical-left mayor and governor” says Gavi Shapiro, Jewish protester on new lockdown restrictions in #Brooklyn #NYC pic.twitter.com/PWF9VEcjfW — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 8, 2020

New York State Senator Simcha Felder, New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, New York City Councilman Kalman Yeger and New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch released a joint statement on the lockdown restrictions immediately after the announcement.

“We new appalled by Governor’s Cuomo’s words and actions today. He has chosen to pursue a scientifically and constitutionally questionable shutdown our communities,” read the statement.”Governor Cuomo’s choice to single out a particular religious group, complete with a slideshow of photos to highlight his point, was outrageous.”

The new restrictions would limit attendance in houses of worship to a maximum of ten people. Schools will close and operate remotely and nonessential businesses in the hotspots are set to close.(RELATED: New York City Has 39,200 Criminal Cases Backlogged Amid COVID Outbreak)

Here is a current look at the crowd in #Brooklyn protesting the new lockdown restrictions #newyork pic.twitter.com/is2eLtjYr2 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 8, 2020

“There will be civil disobedience because that’s our right” a protester told the Daily Caller.

“There will be civil disobedience because that’s our right” says #Brooklyn local, Jewish protester on new lockdown restrictions set to take effect on Friday. #newyork pic.twitter.com/1vwdR6g7yP — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 8, 2020

Protesters danced and sang in the streets of Brooklyn and expressed their dislike for Cuomo and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.

“Closing religious sites like synagogues is disrespectful and unacceptable,” said Sammy, a protester who felt the restrictions specifically targeted the Jewish community.”It doesn’t make sense to anybody” he added .

Spoke to Sammy a #Brooklyn local who says the new lockdown restrictions by Gov. Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio targets the Jewish community #newyork pic.twitter.com/Vy2eE6vkDK — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 8, 2020

WATCH :

‘Pretty Violent Here:’ : Trucking Company Owner On Defund The Police Movement

Dan Bongino: NYC Crime Wave Is ‘The Most Predictable Public Safety Crisis In Human History

Cal Cunningham Refuses To Say If He Had Other Extramarital Affairs When Asked Multiple Times