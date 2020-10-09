Ozzy Osbourne’s Wife Sharon Osbourne Says Four Years Ago She ‘Tried To Take’ Her Own Life

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, admitted that four years ago she “tried to take” her own “life,” sharing that she just “couldn’t bear it.”

“Four years ago, I was finding things very, very difficult,” the 68-year-old talk show host shared during “The Talk” on Thursday. The clip was noted by the “Today” show.

“And I’ve been medicated for 28 years, properly medicated, not just through a friend,” she added. “Four years ago, I tried to take my life and it wasn’t for attention, I just couldn’t bear it.”

The wife of the legendary rocker went on to explain it was after that she decided to get some help and shared what “shocked” her into making a change in her life after going to a mental health facility. (RELATED: The Shocking Reason Ozzy Osbourne Just Ended His Affair)

“There were two girls there with me and they were in there because they were drinking and using drugs,” Sharon said. “Both of them, their mother had committed suicide and it messed them up so bad that they couldn’t cope with their lives.”

“That shocked me into ‘C’mon, am I gonna do this to my family, to my babies? No way,'” Osbourne explained. “That shocked me. It was like an electric shock. And it was like, ‘Get it to together.'”

It comes following reports of their family dealing with Ozzy’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and reports several years back about their marital issues.