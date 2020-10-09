Paige VanZant Shares New Training Video After Joining The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Paige VanZant recently dropped a new training video.

VanZant recently joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and she looks ready to step into the ring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She captioned the video, “COMING FOR YOU!!! ???? @bareknucklefc.” You can watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram COMING FOR YOU!!! ???? @bareknucklefc A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Oct 8, 2020 at 11:49am PDT

Look, I’m a Paige VanZant fan, and I was incredibly supportive of her career in the UFC. I honestly thought she was going to be a star.

While her career teetered out by the end of it, VanZant still did a great job of moving the needle with her personality and energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 25, 2020 at 11:03pm PDT

Having said that, I don’t understand becoming a bare knuckle fighter at all. Seriously, what is the goal here?

VanZant has been pretty open about the fact that she makes more money outside of fighting in entertainment and social media promotion than from actually throwing punches.

Why would she want to bare knuckle fight and potentially mess up her face in a way that isn’t fixable? Won’t that ruin her income outside of fighting?

Heading into the final fight of her current contract, @paigevanzant is looking to prove her value at #UFC251 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/t0NnW7ObRl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2020

Joining the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship seems like a terrible career move, but it’s her call to make. We’ll see how it works out.