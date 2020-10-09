REPORT: Patriots Vs. Broncos Has Been Moved To Monday Night

The New England Patriots will reportedly not play the Denver Broncos as scheduled.

According to Mike Klis, the game scheduled for Sunday has been bumped to Monday night after Stephon Gilmore tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Broncos have been informed their game against New England will be moved from Sunday to Monday night per source. It will be early Monday night game. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 8, 2020

See, I told everyone not to worry about the Patriots and here we are. The game is getting bumped back a day, and we’re going to have multiple games on Monday now.

We did this last week with the Patriots and Chiefs, and fans loved the fact there was extra football on a Monday.

Now, the same thing is going to happen again after Gilmore’s positive coronavirus test, and I don’t hate the fact we’re getting multiple games on Monday.

As I’ve said before, the NFL might learn that two games every single Monday is great for the league. The Patriots vs. Chiefs dominated the ratings, and I’m guessing this game will too.

Sports sure are wild in 2020, and I’m sure this won’t be the last time we see something like this happen.