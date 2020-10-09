REPORT: The Tennessee Titans And The New England Patriots Have No New Coronavirus Cases As Of Friday Morning

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots reportedly had no new cases of coronavirus as of Friday morning.

According to Adam Schefter, both teams reported “no positives” Friday morning, and that “means that their games now are on track to be played.” The Titans are scheduled to play Buffalo this Tuesday, and the Patriots are scheduled to play Denver early Monday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No positives this morning for both the Titans and Patriots means that their games now are on track to be played. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

If the Titans have more positive tests, then their game against the Bills won’t happen Tuesday, and the Bills will play the Chiefs as scheduled Thursday instead of next Sunday.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources. Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020

Obviously, we have a long way to go until Tuesday rolls around for the Titans and Monday rolls around for the Patriots.

As we’ve all come to learn over the past several months of fighting coronavirus, things can change very quickly when it comes to sports.

Remember when we were on the verge of March Madness starting and then the whole thing was canned? Like I said, things can change very fast.

So, while we should certainly be optimistic, let’s also recognize that it’s an incredibly fluid situation right now.

Make sure to keep checking back for updates as we have them! It’s going to be a crazy few days in the NFL.