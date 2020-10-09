REPORT: Wichita State Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall Allegedly Punched A Player

Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall has been accused of punching former player Shaq Morris.

Stadium published an incredible piece Friday investigating allegations against Marshall during his tenure with the Shockers, and it's a brutal read.

According to Morris, he was punched by Marshall during a 2015 practice. Morris claims that Marshall punched him after a foul on another player.

“I turned back with my fists ready to punch or swing. I don’t know who did what and I see Marshall standing there. I turned around and started walking out,” Morris told Stadium. Former Wichita State guard Ty Taylor also told Stadium that he witnessed Marshall punch Morris “in the back of the head.”

That’s not the only allegation that Marshall is facing. According to Stadium, he allegedly choked assistant coach Kyle Lindsted. Lindsted, who has since left the program, declined to comment to Stadium.

He’s also accused of making racial insensitive remarks to Native American player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler. The head coach of the Shockers “did not respond to multiple requests from Stadium on Thursday.”

Obviously, this is all a report and it’s not a court case. Marshall isn’t arrested or facing charges. It’s important to keep that in mind when reading these allegations.

Having said that, even if any of the serious allegations in the Stadium piece, which you should all read from start finish, are true, then I find it hard to believe he keeps his job.

Speaking from firsthand experience, I’ve seen some coaches at the highest levels of sports do some bad things.

Wichita State’s Gregg Marshall punched a player, choked an assistant coach and directed racial and ethnical slurs at players, Stadium’s six-month investigation revealed. School has launched investigation: https://t.co/6keqOkBAGP — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 9, 2020

It’s a testosterone fueled environment and things can unravel fast. Having said that, there’s no excuse for any of the conduct that Marshall has been accused of committing.

We’ll see what happens with the investigation being conducted by the school, but this is a brutal look for the Shockers.