South Carolina Senate Candidate Suggests Amy Coney Barrett Might Allow Racial Segregation To Return

South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison suggested Wednesday that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett might allow racial segregation to return, video shows.

Harrison spoke Wednesday at a Post and Courier Pints and Politics event in Columbia, South Carolina, where he discussed whether he would vote for Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“I would love to have an opportunity to ask her some questions,” he said. “Are you going to roll back the civil rights of folks?” (RELATED: These Are The Attacks Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Has Already Faced From Democrats)

“We need to move closer to that standard of all people being created equally and being treated equally in this country,” he continued. “And if the way that you interpret the law is to roll back on those civil rights gained by folks? Then I can’t be supportive of that.”

Harrison also said that he does not support packing the court. (RELATED: This Is What’s Actually In The People Of Praise Covenant That Media Links Amy Coney Barrett To)

“There are ramifications for what you do when you open up Pandora’s box,” he said. “And so I don’t wanna change filibusters, I don’t believe that we should change the Supreme Court at this point in time. And so I don’t want to open that Pandora’s box.”

“And so if folks are starting to say Plessy v. Ferguson needs to be established law again, well let me tell you, as a black man who grew up in the South, I ain’t gonna let that happen,” he continued. “Right? So let’s be clear about that. I don’t look good in chains, so I’m not going back to that.”

The South Carolina senate candidate added that he does not think “we would ever go back to that.”

COMPLETELY INSANE Jamie Harrison suggests putting ACB on SCOTUS could make Plessy v. Ferguson “established law again” “I don’t look good in chains so I’m not going back to that” pic.twitter.com/XAol7Iw6r6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 9, 2020

Harrison did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

