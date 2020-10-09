Should Texas Forfeit The Rest Of The Season If They Lose To Oklahoma?

Should Texas be required to forfeit the rest of the season if they lose to Oklahoma this weekend?

Oklahoma is currently 1-2, and they appear to be the worst team Norman has seen in a very long time. At the same time, Texas just lost to TCU, but has Sam Ehlinger under center. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let me be crystal clear here for everyone. There’s no excuse for Texas to lose this football game. There’s not a single one.

Texas should roll Spencer Rattler and the Sooners off of the field. They’re the more experienced team, they have a veteran quarterback and Oklahoma is in the process of rebuilding.

I don’t care what the odds are or what the “experts” have to say. This is a game Texas has to win. If they don’t, it’s going to be incredibly embarrassing.

If the Longhorns lose Saturday to the Sooners, Tom Herman should just quit on the spot out of pure shame and Texas should just forfeit the rest of the season.

Is that blunt enough for everyone out there?

Texas has to win or they should just completely shut the program down until we find out what the hell is going on down in Austin.

Fans have had enough of the disappointing losses and soul-crushing defeats.

You can watch the action at 12:00 EST on Fox. If Texas doesn’t win, then just can the whole program.