‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle Indicted On Animal Cruelty, Wildlife Trafficking Charges

One of the stars of the popular Netflix show “Tiger King,” Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is facing several charges including animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking.

A months-long investigation found that Antle and the owner of another roadside zoo in Virginia had trafficked lion cubs across state lines between Virginia and South Carolina, Attorney General Mark Herring said Friday according to ABC News. Antle was indicted Thursday on charges of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy, which is a felony. (RELATED: Zoo Featured In ‘Tiger King’ Searched By Police After Human Remains Believed To Be On Property)

The Tiger King star is also facing several misdemeanor charges, including multiple counts of animal cruelty and conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, according to the report. Two of his daughters are also facing charges for animal cruelty and conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act.

The same grand jury indicted Keith Wilson, the owner of the Virginia roadside zoo “Wilson’s Wild Animal Park,” on charges of wildlife trafficking, conspiracy, animal cruelty, and violating the Endangered Species Act, ABC reported. The charges came after 119 animals were seized from Wilson’s zoo in August 2019. The animals, which included lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, and water buffalo, were taken after a judge determined that the animals were “cruelly treated, neglected, or deprived” of proper care.

Wilson and his nephew are facing 46 charges of animal cruelty from a separate case from November, ABC News reported. For that case, the trial is scheduled to take place in June.