EXCLUSIVE: Here’s How President Trump’s COVID-19 Treatment Was Different

President Donald Trump received the best healthcare available to any human when he came down with COVID-19 last week, receiving an experimental and promising treatment not available to most Americans.

Dr. Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security sat down with White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss exactly where Trump’s treatment diverged from and exceeded what most Americans would receive. Adalja said the dexamethasone steroid and Remdesivir coronavirus treatment are common, but the Regeneron antibody cocktail he received upon entering Walter Reed hospital last week is almost completely unavailable to those not already in a trial program.

White House Pysician Sean Conley has said that as the leader of the free world, Trump would of course receive top of the line care, with the New York Times reporting the entirety of Trump’s treatment at Walter Reed cost more than $100,000. (RELATED: White House Docs Clear Trump To Resume Normal Activities This Weekend, Barring Complications)

Adalja also touched on what Americans can expect from COVID-19 as temperatures cool across the country in the coming weeks. The White House timeline for a coronavirus vaccine suggests doses will be available to every American by March. Adlaja argues that timeline is extremely optimistic, saying it is more likely that average Americans won’t be able to get their hands on a vaccine until summer 2021.

