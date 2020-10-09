Trump To Host First In-Person Event At White House Since COVID-19 Infection

President Donald Trump will host his first in-person event at the White House since contracting COVID-19 on Saturday so long as White House doctors clear him on the day of, a senior administration official confirmed to the Daily Caller on Friday.
Trump had previously told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday that he would be conducting a campaign rally Saturday, but White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany walked back the statement Friday morning. Trump’s new plan for Saturday is to hold a “law and order” themed event at the White House, according to ABC. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Disgrace’: Trump Reacts To Report There Won’t Be A Pre-Election Durham Report)
NEW. Trump planning to host 1st in-person event since diagnosis at White House on Saturday: Sources via me @KFaulders @wsteaks https://t.co/vpw2BpHm3G
— John Santucci (@Santucci) October 9, 2020
The event is reportedly scheduled to take place outdoors on the White House south lawn and will take place in conjunction with an event planned with conservative activist Candace Owens‘ “Blexit” group. Owens’ movement seeks to bring black voters away from the Democratic Party, which she refers to as the new “plantation.”
The event would come roughly 10 days after Trump first received a positive test for coronavirus on October 1. Trump didn’t announce he had received a positive test until October 2 at 1 a.m., however.
White House Physician Sean Conley released a health memo on Thursday saying he fully expects Trump to return to his normal duties on Saturday, barring any unforeseen complications.
A Thursday evening update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/vVxCYq9jwr
— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 8, 2020
Conley’s update was the first confirmation that Trump was diagnosed Thursday, sometime prior to his initial Twitter announcement. Conley still has not announced when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19, however.