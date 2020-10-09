Trump To Host First In-Person Event At White House Since COVID-19 Infection

President Donald Trump will host his first in-person event at the White House since contracting COVID-19 on Saturday so long as White House doctors clear him on the day of, a senior administration official confirmed to the Daily Caller on Friday.

Trump had previously told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday that he would be conducting a campaign rally Saturday, but White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany walked back the statement Friday morning. Trump’s new plan for Saturday is to hold a “law and order” themed event at the White House, according to ABC. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Disgrace’: Trump Reacts To Report There Won’t Be A Pre-Election Durham Report)

NEW. Trump planning to host 1st in-person event since diagnosis at White House on Saturday: Sources via me ⁦@KFaulders⁩ ⁦@wsteaks⁩ https://t.co/vpw2BpHm3G — John Santucci (@Santucci) October 9, 2020