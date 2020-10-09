Razor Blades In Booby-Trapped Trump Sign Slice City Worker Trying To Remove It

A booby-trapped sign in support of President Donald Trump injured a Michigan city worker Wednesday as he tried to remove it, according to the town’s officials.

An employee for Commerce Township, Michigan, reportedly suffered cuts to three fingers after he tried to grab a sign that was rigged with multiple razor blades, the town supervisor David Scott told CNN.

Local government officials mandated the removal of the poster due to its proximity to a roadway to abide by a local ordinance that signs must be 33 feet from the street, Scott told CNN. The Trump sign was 24 feet away from the road, CNN reported. (RELATED: Miami Black Lives Matter Organizer Arrested For Nabbing Flags From Pro-Trump Demonstration)

Michigan worker gets 13 stitches after slicing fingers on booby-trapped Trump-Pence sign https://t.co/9aXIlPkH7L pic.twitter.com/ieU2SokqEM — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2020



The city worker received 13 stitches for injuries and thought he was being electrically shocked when he went to pick the sign up, CNN reported.

The yard poster was one of two that were rigged with razor blades, and an unidentified homeowner told the local sheriff’s office the display’s had been stolen prior to the incident, the national news outlet reported.

“You can’t boobytrap them with the intent to hurt, harm or maim someone,” Scott told CNN. “For whatever reason, (someone felt the need to) protect this like it’s the Crown Jewels,” he said.

No arrest has been announced in the case, but authorities are still investigating, according to CNN.

