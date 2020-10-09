Women Says She Was ‘Kicked Off’ Airline Over ‘Obscene’ Outfit

A woman said she was “kicked off” a plane in New York after the airline informed her that her outfit was “obscene and offensive.”

“Y’all I was KICKED OFF my @SouthwestAir flight because my boobs are ‘lewd, obscene and offensive,'” 22-year-old Kayla Eubanks from Chicago tweeted. The post was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: British Journo Says Muslim Wife Was Unfairly Targeted On Southwest Flight)

“I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended,” she added, along with a snap shot of the outfit she said she was wearing, that can be seen here. (RELATED: One Of The First Navy Female Fighter Pilots Landed Southwest Flight With Blown Engine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 9, 2020 at 11:31am PDT

She continued, “This @SouthwestAir employee practically did cartwheels to ensure that I wouldn’t get on this plane y’all. I was held at the gate for 30 minutes because of my shirt.”

Eubanks shared with the outlet that the airline employee told her, “… what you have on is inappropriate, it goes against our policy.”

She went on to explain in her Twitter thread that eventually one of the pilots loaned her a shirt so she could board the plane after being “removed from the flight and the flight being delayed.”

Kayla eventually did make it home and after complaining to the airline, Southwest refunded her round trip flight.

“Our Employees are responsible for the well-being and comfort of everyone onboard the flight,” a statement to the outlet read about Eubanks’ experience. “We do our best to promote a family-centric environment, and we count on our Customers to use good judgment and exercise discretion while traveling.”

“Regarding our policies, each situation is very different, and our Employees are responsible for following our Contract of Carriage, which is available on our website,” the statement added. “The Customer was allowed to travel on her scheduled itinerary, and we also reached out to her directly to apologize for her experience and provide a refund of her fare as a gesture of goodwill.”