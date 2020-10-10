Aaron Sorkin Wants To Make A Sequel To ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin wants to make a sequel to the hit movie “The Social Network.”

“The Social Network” covered the founding of Facebook, and it’s one of the best movies released during my lifetime. Now, it sounds like a sequel might be on the way. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Sorkin said the following on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, according to IndieWire:

I do want to see it. And [producer Scott Rudin] wants to see it. People have been talking to me about it because of what we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook. Do I want to write that movie? Yeah I do. I will only write it if David directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David.

I’m not entirely sure what the sequel would cover, but I’m here for it. Again, “The Social Network” is one of the greatest movies ever made.

I remember exactly where I was when I saw it for the first time. I was sitting in a movie theater in Bozeman, Montana with my mom.

I was hooked from the opening second of the movie with Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg.

Somehow, Sorkin managed to take the story of a website being founded and turned it into one of the most thrilling and captivating movies ever made.

Now, we might be getting a sequel. If it’s even 10% as good as the original, then it’s going to be a damn good movie.

Hopefully, Sorkin follows through and gets the job done because I have no doubt at all that it’d be electric!

Let us know in the comments what you think about a potential sequel to “The Social Network.”