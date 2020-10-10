The Bears Beating The Buccaneers Draws Solid TV Ratings

The Chicago Bears beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers generated solid TV ratings on “Thursday Night Football.”

According to Deadline, the game on Fox between Nick Foles and Tom Brady averaged 10.07 million viewers, which isn’t too bad for a “TNF” game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As we’ve discussed many times, NFL ratings are all over the place this season. Some games get huge numbers, and others absolutely bomb.

Through week four, the NFL’s ratings were down about 10% from 2019.

Averaging north of 10 million viewers for a “TNF” game is a solid number. Is it incredible? No, but it’s not too bad.

If the league can continue to pump out some solid numbers, then everything will be fine. However, if we get more games that absolutely bomb, then Roger Goodell might want to be nervous.

