Chris Christie Out Of Hospital Following COVID-19 Scare

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been released from the hospital following a week-long battle with COVID-19, he announced Saturday.

Christie was hospitalized last week along with several high-profile members of President Donald Trump’s administration who attended the September 26 Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The infected included Christie, Trump, advisor Kellyanne Conway, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, First Lady Melania Trump, advisor Hope Hicks and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week,” Christie announced Saturday. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Disgrace’: Trump Reacts To Report There Won’t Be A Pre-Election Durham Report)

Christie spent the entire week in hospital care after announcing he had coronavirus. Trump spent three days at Walter Reed hospital following his announcement that he’d been infected on October 2.

The White House has yet to confirm when Trump last tested negative for COVID-19.

White House physician Sean Conley is expected to approve Trump to return to normal business on Saturday, with Trump scheduled to attend his first in-person event since announcing his coronavirus infection.

The event is scheduled to take place outdoors on the White House south lawn and will take place in conjunction with an event planned with conservative activist Candace Owens’ “Blexit” group. Owens’ movement seeks to bring black voters away from the Democratic Party, which she refers to as the new “plantation.”

The event would come roughly 10 days after Trump first received a positive test for coronavirus on October 1. Trump didn’t announce he had received a positive test until October 2 at 1 a.m., however.

Conley released a health memo on Thursday saying he fully expects Trump to return to his normal duties on Saturday, barring any unforeseen complications.