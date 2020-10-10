It’s An Incredible Saturday Of College Football In America

Saturday has arrived, and it’s going to be a glorious day of college football in America.

Today’s slate of games is absolutely loaded. Starting at noon, we have an entire day of outstanding games and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the slate below.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at 12:00 EST on ABC

Texas vs. Oklahoma at 12:00 EST on FOX

Tennessee vs. Georgia at 3:30 EST on CBS

Alabama vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 EST on ESPN

vs. at 7:30 EST on ESPN Miami vs. Clemson at 7:30 EST on ABC

That’s not just a great day of football. That’s a murder’s row lineup of games. Today is without a doubt the best day of college football that we’ve had this season.

There are so many fun storylines and games to follow for fans around the country.

To me, the two biggest games are Ole Miss vs. Alabama and Miami vs. Clemson. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss’ powerful offense will face Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide

If that doesn’t get you amped up, then you don’t understand great football when you see it.

Secondly, Miami will be the toughest regular season game that Clemson has had in a very long time. For once, Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers might need to work to win the ACC.

All the way around, it’s going to be a great day of college football, and I can’t wait to watch!