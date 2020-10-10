Editorial

The Miami Heat Beat The Los Angeles Lakers In Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

Oct 9, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a last second shot against Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Miami Heat won game five of the NBA Finals late Friday night against the Lakers.

The Heat entered the game down 3-1 in the series, but managed to end the night with a 111-108 victory to bring the matchup to 3-2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights from the game below.

Well, the Heat have managed to make it an interesting series, which I didn’t even expect to be possible. I 100% expected the Lakers to win this 4-0 or 4-1.

Now, the Heat have forced a game six, and that’s not something any of us expected to happen.

 

we ain’t goin’ out like that.

Having said all of that, I still expect the Lakers to win the title and for LeBron James to add a fourth ring to his collection.

He’s simply too talented for the Heat to contain for two more games. It’s just not going to happen.

 

You can catch game six at 7:30 EST on ABC.