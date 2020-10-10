The Miami Heat Beat The Los Angeles Lakers In Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

The Miami Heat won game five of the NBA Finals late Friday night against the Lakers.

The Heat entered the game down 3-1 in the series, but managed to end the night with a 111-108 victory to bring the matchup to 3-2.

You can watch highlights from the game below.

Well, the Heat have managed to make it an interesting series, which I didn’t even expect to be possible. I 100% expected the Lakers to win this 4-0 or 4-1.

Now, the Heat have forced a game six, and that’s not something any of us expected to happen.

Having said all of that, I still expect the Lakers to win the title and for LeBron James to add a fourth ring to his collection.

He’s simply too talented for the Heat to contain for two more games. It’s just not going to happen.

You can catch game six at 7:30 EST on ABC.