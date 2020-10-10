Navy Veteran Joe Collins Targets ‘Mansion Maxine’ Waters In New Campaign Ad

United States Navy veteran Joe Collins targeted Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters in a campaign ad released Saturday.

In the ad, Collins dubbed Waters “Mansion Maxine” and pointed out the fact that she did not live in the district she represents — which includes South Los Angeles.

“Maxine Waters does not drink our water. She does not breathe our air. And while she sits here in her mansion, our district is in ruins,” Collins said. (RELATED: This Navy Veteran Is Running Against Maxine Waters In November — And Organizing Anti-Lockdown Protests)

Do you know where I am?

Maxine Waters’ $6 Million Mansion. Do you know where I’m NOT?

Her District. Mansion Maxine Waters doesn’t live in her District — I do. My name is Joe Collins and I’m running for Congress against Maxine Waters. Help Me WIN: https://t.co/K4OcfhUR0E pic.twitter.com/GgnmvSWSq9 — Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) October 10, 2020

Collins, who grew up in South L.A., argued that poverty and crime have only gotten worse in the years that Waters has represented the district. “I survived a drive-by shooting in this house when I was a child. Gangs, drugs, violence, that was my upbringing. And where was Maxine Waters?” he asked.

Referencing his own time in the Navy, he argued that Waters “could not be bothered to fight for her own district here in America.” He went on to say that the homicide rate had spiked 53%, deadly crime was up 15% and homelessness had gone up 264% since 2009.

“Maxine has never had never had to deal with violence or riots in her neighborhood,” Collins concluded. “Must be nice.” (RELATED: Maxine Waters Says God Is On The Side Of People Driving Trump Officials From Restaurants)

Collins faces an uphill battle against Waters, who has won her last three terms with over 70% of the vote and has held a seat either in Congress or the California State Assembly since 1976.

Waters did reside in the district until redistricting put her home in the neighboring 37th district represented by Democratic Rep. Karen Bass.