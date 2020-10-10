NFL Network Star Ian Rapoport Suspended For Sharing Manscaped Promo On Social Media

Ian Rapoport has been suspended by the NFL Network.

Rapoport announced his suspension late Friday night, and said that he “posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines.” Rapoport said he’ll be back October 22. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the New York Post, the post Rapoport shared was a promo for Manscaped.

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any dumber, Rapoport has been suspended over a promo on his social media!

Stop and think about how stupid this is! He’s been suspended until October 22 over a simple social media post.

It’s not like he shared a porn video or something super inappropriate. The NFL Network sensation shared a promo for a product sold all over the place.

If it violated the network’s guidelines, then it should have been discussed privately and handled with a slap on the wrist.

Suspending the face of the network is absurd!

We’re all on Rapoport’s side with this one. This is an absurdly stupid situation, and the NFL Network probably owes him an apology.