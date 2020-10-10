NFL Refs Can Penalize Coaches Who Approach Them When Not Wearing A Mask

NFL coaches can be penalized for not wearing a mask around the refs.

According to Tom Pelissero, the league has informed teams “that any individual who approaches an official without a face covering is subject to a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, as well as possible fines, suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The league cited “multiple head coaches removing masks” during games.

Fewell’s memo references multiple head coaches removing masks and says game officials have been reminded “if an individual not wearing a face covering approaches them inappropriately, they have the authority to take administrative or officiating action,” including penalties. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2020

This is such a joke and so incredibly unnecessary. The NFL does realize that players are out there tackling each other, right?

If it’s safe enough for players to be tackling each other while not wearing masks, then why do you need one to speak to the officials?

This is absolutely a clip of #Raiders Jon Gruden telling Carr and Ruggs, “Shit man, they ain’t fining me $100,000, man.” pic.twitter.com/unp10rYBXd — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 22, 2020

I thought the NFL was being incredibly stupid when they fined coaches for not wearing a mask for games. This might be even dumber.

I’m not an anti-mask zealot or some fanatic at all. I let common sense rule the day, and fining coaches for speaking to refs without a mask is simply absurd.

#49ers Kyle Shanahan has been fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask on Sunday ???? pic.twitter.com/mSEreFlY96 — TheSFNiners (@TheSFNiners) September 22, 2020

The NFL needs to take a deep breath and recognize what is and what isn’t necessary during the coronavirus pandemic. This is 100% not necessary.