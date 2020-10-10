Editorial

NFL Refs Can Penalize Coaches Who Approach Them When Not Wearing A Mask

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NFL coaches can be penalized for not wearing a mask around the refs.

According to Tom Pelissero, the league has informed teams “that any individual who approaches an official without a face covering is subject to a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, as well as possible fines, suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The league cited “multiple head coaches removing masks” during games.

This is such a joke and so incredibly unnecessary. The NFL does realize that players are out there tackling each other, right?

If it’s safe enough for players to be tackling each other while not wearing masks, then why do you need one to speak to the officials?

I thought the NFL was being incredibly stupid when they fined coaches for not wearing a mask for games. This might be even dumber.

I’m not an anti-mask zealot or some fanatic at all. I let common sense rule the day, and fining coaches for speaking to refs without a mask is simply absurd.

The NFL needs to take a deep breath and recognize what is and what isn’t necessary during the coronavirus pandemic. This is 100% not necessary.