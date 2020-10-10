Alleged Gang Member Who Posed As Cop To Rob A Drug Dealer And Rape His Sister Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison

An alleged Bloods gang member was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for impersonating a New York City Police Department officer, threatening a drug dealer at gunpoint and raping the dealer’s sister, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Devone Jefferys, known as “Moneybags,” is a reputed member of the Bloods gang, according to the New York Post, and was convicted of robbery and extortion charges in October 2019, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Jefferys and an accomplice impersonated police in an attempt to steal heroin and cash from a drug dealer on July 31, 2015, according to prosecutors. The pair held the dealer’s sister, mother, and a pregnant woman who was in labor at gunpoint while they searched the apartment in Brooklyn, New York, the Justice Department said.

The pair bound the three women with duct tape and told them to lie on the ground, according to the DOJ. The drug dealer’s sister reportedly threw a bag of heroin out of a window, so Jefferys forced her into an alley and raped her, prosecutors said.

“Today’s substantial sentence will protect the community by incapacitating this violent predator, who inflicted injury and terror upon his victims before he was brought to justice,” Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said, according to the DOJ. “I commend the prosecutors and the investigators who worked tirelessly to make this case and to bring a measure of closure to the victims.”

“Thanks to the diligent work of the ATF agents and NYPD detectives of the Joint Robbery Task Force, today the victims and the community finally have justice for this horrific crime,” ATF Special Agent-in-Charge John DeVito said, according to the DOJ. (RELATED: Federal Prosecutors Say Alleged Gang Member Went Right Back To Committing Gun Crimes After He Was Released Without Bail)

Jefferys was sentenced for attempted Hobbs Act robbery of heroin and cash, Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy, and the unlawful use and possession of a firearm, according to the DOJ.

