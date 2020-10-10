REPORT: The Chiefs And Bears Have Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly both been hit by coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, a coach on the Chiefs and a practice squad player for the Bears have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both teams are in the process of going through contact tracing.

There are no new positives in Tennessee nor New England, but there are now two other positive tests: one for a practice squad player in Chicago, but Bears have been closed since Thursday night, and a strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City, per source. Tracing is ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2020

Well, it’s been a tough few days for the NFL, and it just keeps getting tougher and tougher with every passing day.

I hate to be the guy who makes everyone nervous, but there are plenty of things to be concerned about right now with the NFL.

Games are getting delayed, and the positive tests just don’t seem to stop. I really have no idea what the league is planning to do if things continue to get worse.

Right now, it doesn’t seem like we’re trending in a great direction.

Let’s hope the Bears and Chiefs get everything figured out sooner than later. The last thing fans want is more problems.