REPORT: The Chiefs And Bears Have Positive Coronavirus Tests

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears walks the sidelines during a game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly both been hit by coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, a coach on the Chiefs and a practice squad player for the Bears have tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Both teams are in the process of going through contact tracing.

Well, it’s been a tough few days for the NFL, and it just keeps getting tougher and tougher with every passing day.

I hate to be the guy who makes everyone nervous, but there are plenty of things to be concerned about right now with the NFL.

 

Games are getting delayed, and the positive tests just don’t seem to stop. I really have no idea what the league is planning to do if things continue to get worse.

Right now, it doesn’t seem like we’re trending in a great direction.

 

Let’s hope the Bears and Chiefs get everything figured out sooner than later. The last thing fans want is more problems.