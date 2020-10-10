REPORT: Ryan Leaf Sentenced To Probation After Being Arrested On A Domestic Violence Charge

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf has reportedly cut a plea deal after being arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Leaf was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery back in May, but he won’t face any serious trouble. According to TMZ, the infamous draft bust pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor violating the personal liberty of the accuser. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was sentenced to three years of probation and four days in jail. However, he was credited with two days and won’t have to serve anymore. In return for pleading guilty to misdemeanor violating the personal liberty of the accuser, the domestic battery charge was dropped.

The story of Ryan Leaf is truly one of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. He was the second overall pick in the NFL draft, flamed out in spectacular fashion, went to prison after leaving the league and managed to bounce back in a big way with a career in TV.

Now, he’s hit another bump in the road, but is getting off pretty easy.

Hopefully, Leaf is able to figure everything out and get back on the right track. You never want to see anyone struggle in life, especially someone who has made so much effort to fix his mistakes.

We’re all pulling for Leaf, and I hope he finds a way to live a happy and productive life.