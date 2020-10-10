Smart TVs , Speakers & More: Save Hundreds During Amazon Prime Day Sales Event

Shoppers often look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to take advantage of steep discounts on technology and other hot-button items. Consumers in recent years have a third-day of discounts to experience, and a little earlier than the other two. Prime Day 2020 runs through October 13-14, offering discounts and promotions on a number of technology products that are not normally sold below sale price; however, many pre-Prime Day sales are already running. Get your shopping done early for the holiday season by checking out these sweet deals on Smart TVs, speakers, and more!

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV

Save $100 and get this TV for an absolute steal price of under $200

Insignia has been a well-recognized name in the Smart TV area for years now, and its Fire Edition TVs are the perfect blend between a television and a Smart TV set-top box like the Apple TV, or in this case, one of Amazon’s Fire streaming devices. It is often hard to beat the detailed picture that Ultra HD resolution brings to the table. It is a beautiful option for movies and your favorite TV shows, but is an excellent choice for gaming, too. Normally $299.99, you can grab it for $199.99 this Prime Day.

Echo Auto

The Echo Auto lets you turn your car’s audio system into a voice-activated smart device. Set the Echo Auto up on your dash–or wherever most comfortable–hook up the device via an auxiliary cable, and you’re ready to go. With the Alexa app on your phone, you’ll be able to play your favorite songs through Echo Auto, as well as take advantage of a number of Alexa commands, like “how’s the weather?” or “what’s my calendar look like today” or even “Alexa, add this to my to-do list.” You can even hop on the phone hands-free with friends and family! Normally $49.99, you can grab this off of digital shelves for just $20.

Blink Mini Camera

Monitoring your home office or baby room just got a whole lot easier. The Blink Mini Camera is just $25

Need to keep an eye on your home or office while you’re away, but do not want to spend hundreds of dollars on a home security system? Blink’s Mini Camera will be right up your alley, cutting out much of the cost of your average system by connecting up to existing Alexa devices. If you have, say, an Echo Show in your home, you could have this camera set up in the kitchen, and then near the Echo Show in your bedroom, just say “Alexa, show me the kitchen” for the video feed to appear. Besides plugging it in and connecting to Wi-Fi, it is an easy one to setup as well. At $25 this Prime Day, it’s hard to say no to.

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV

Take 33% off one of the highest rated smart TVs. Perfect for a bedroom or dorm room!

Toshiba is another household name, but it a more affordable way to get into a high-definition smart TV setup. This already affordable Smart TV at $180 can be ordered for $120 in Amazon’s pre-Prime Day sale. You will get 720p high-definition resolution, and being a Fire TV model, will have access to an array of streaming options, such as Disney+, Netflix, and of course, Amazon’s own Prime Video. And that is just scratching the surface–Amazon has a large array of apps available to download for your entertainment.

ELAC Uni-Fi UB5

Get $600 speakers for almost $300 off while this sale lasts. Unmatchable quality!

Built-in smart TV speakers have gotten really good, but it is hard to deny the immersion that a dedicated set of speakers like the ELAC Uni-Fi UB5’s can bring to your movie watching or gaming. You will have to wire these into your TV via a couple cables, but that just ensures accurate sound quality without latency or delays. Normally, these sit at $579.98, but a pre-Prime Day sales has them for 48% off at $299.98.

