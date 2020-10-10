Texas has to fire football coach Tom Herman immediately.

Following a Saturday 53-45 overtime loss to Oklahoma, it’s officially time for Texas to drop the hammer on Herman. He simply has to go. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas has done nothing impressive with running the show, and the fans of the Longhorns deserve much better.

I think we all thought Herman would do well at Texas. After all, there was a ton of hype after beating Georgia in a bowl game.

People thought Texas was absolutely going places. Well, this loss to Oklahoma is just further proof that Herman just isn’t who the Longhorns were hoping he’d be.

Oklahoma has one of their worst teams of my lifetime. Texas has a senior star quarterback in Sam Ehlinger. This one shouldn’t even have been close.

Yet, Texas wasn’t able to get a win over a very bad Sooners squad.

Fire Herman immediately, and don’t even let him back into the building. It’s time for a major change in Austin.