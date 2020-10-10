Video Games, Phones & The Hottest Holiday Tech: Here’s What’s On Sale Now, Prime Day 2020

It isn’t often that technology, whether video games or consumer hardware, go on sale or see steep discounts. Shoppers across the world look forward to Black Friday and Cyber Monday to save some money on their holiday shopping, and now, even Prime Day. Amazon is running Prime Day 2020 this year between October 13 through the 14th, one of their largest online shopping days of the year, with sweet discounts and sales to boot. Whether you’re looking to get a loved one a new video game this year, replace a smartphone for yourself, or pick up some other tech this holiday season, Prime Day 2020 has some serious savings to take advantage of.

JBL Flip 5

Get the JBL FLIP 5 – Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for 25% off for a limited time

Smartphones have gotten extraordinarily good speaker output, but still not quite enough to light-up a room for some ambiance or background music. That’s where the JBL Flip 5 comes in–hook it up over Bluetooth, and you’ll be able to blast your favorite tunes at home, a party venue, and with a set of water and dust protections, it’s a great choice to take with you out to the beach, too. On a full charge, you can get twelve hours of playback time with JBL’s premium sound quality. Not only that, but there’s a wide selection of colors to choose from, too. Amazon’s letting this one go for just $90 in its pre-Prime Day 2020 sale.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Get one of the hottest PS4 releases for almost half off its initial retail price!

Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 was a much-anticipated title, where fans would be able to take part in the exciting plot to save New York City from thugs and crime. That’s not the only exciting thing–players will be in for quite the adventure as the get to traverse the urban landscape through parkour and other interactive events. Using Spider-Man’s abilities, players will get to experience firsthand what it’s like to swing from skyscraper to skyscraper! Shoppers can take advantage of the pre-Prime Day sale to grab it for $33.

Echo Show 5

Video Chat and Alexa all in one, the Echo Show 5 is a hot ticket item!

You can’t go wrong with the Echo Show 5, a smart display with Alexa built-in. It can do much of what other Echo devices can do as far as Alexa-based commands go, but the real differentiator is the high-def display. The display allows you to see visuals of the weather, stream your favorite movie, and will even allow you to talk with friends over video while cooking or some other scenario. Additionally, you can use this to show you live footage of security cameras in your home, or even the baby monitor. Suffice to say, it’s quite versatile, but can seem pricey at $90; however, for this Prime Day, Amazon is discounting this bad boy by 20%, at just $71.99.

Shark ION Alexa-Powered Robot Vacuum

Save $70 on a robot vacuum that will clean your house on command! With Alexa-Powered voice commands, you will feel like the Jettisons….make sure you get this deal while it lasts.

Vacuuming and sweeping is more of a hassle than anything, so why not automate it? You can with Shark’s ION Robot Vacuum. Using a tri-brush system, this in a run-time of two hours is able to keep your carpets and floors completely clean. It even has Alexa built-in, so you can use your voice to command the robot vacuum to clean on-demand. A variety of sensors are built inside, allowing the Shark ION to avoid ledges, stairs, furniture, walls, and more. Normally $220, you can grab the Shark ION for $150, a whole 32% off in this pre-Prime Day sale.

