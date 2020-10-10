The 1st Football Game Of The Season For The Wisconsin Badgers Is 2 Weeks Away

The Wisconsin Badgers will start the football season in exactly two weeks.

On October 24, the Badgers will take the field to play Illinois, and I couldn’t be more excited. The start of the season is only two weeks away! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This was already going to be the craziest football season ever thanks to coronavirus, and then things got cranked up to 100 when Jack Coan went down.

Our QB1 is out with a foot injury, and it’s now the Graham Mertz show. Think about the chaos we’ve seen in sports since March.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get crazier, the Badgers have been forced to make a change at quarterback.

This situation is too wild for even Hollywood.

Now, in 14 days, my beloved Wisconsin Badgers will throw the pads on as we start the march through the Big 10. You find out what you’re made of when things get crazy.

Well, that’s where we’re at! Now, let’s get ready to play some damn football!