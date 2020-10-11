Arkansas Loses To Auburn On 1 Of The Worst Calls In The History Of Football

Arkansas was hosed by the refs during a 30-28 loss to Auburn.

During the Saturday game, Auburn was down 28-27 with under a minute to go. Bo Nix fumbled the snap, and then proceeded to fumble the spike attempt!

Yet, the refs ruled that it was intentional grounding instead of a backwards pass and fumble. Auburn retained possession and kicked a game-winning field goal. Watch the absurd moment unfold below.

Yet, the refs ruled that it was intentional grounding instead of a backwards pass and fumble. Auburn retained possession and kicked a game-winning field goal. Watch the absurd moment unfold below.

This was ruled intentional grounding by Bo Nix with under 30 seconds left in the game. Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/ngtu0qAjGC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020

I’m not kidding when I say that’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in the history of football. It wasn’t just bad.

It was absolutely horrific, and it cost Arkansas a huge upset win. I would be so pissed if I was a fan of the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks got screwed and it’s that simple. There’s no explanation or justification for getting a call so blatantly wrong.

Bo Nix was literally backwards when he launched the ball into the ground. It’s the most obvious fumble I’ve ever seen, and the officials still botched it.

Arkansas fans have every right in the world to be furious, and I’d feel the exact same if I was in their shoes.