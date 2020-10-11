Biden Says ‘Only Way’ He Won’t Win Election Is If ‘Chicanery’ Occurs At Polls

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that the only way he would lose the election in November is by “chicanery” in the form of voter intimidation.

“Make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places,” Biden told supporters while speaking in Erie, Pennsylvania Saturday.

Biden in Erie, PA: “The only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on with regard to polling places.” pic.twitter.com/OQOnfNhC2m — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 10, 2020

Biden later clarified his remarks and said that he would accept the results of the election regardless of who wins.

“I understand one of the comments I made was taken a little out of context. I’m going to accept the outcome of this election period,” he said Saturday evening. “I was referencing the attempts that are made to try and influence and scare people from voting.” (RELATED: Battleground Polls Show Major Shift Among Senior Voters)

“I understand one of the comments I made was taken a little out of context. I’m going to accept the outcome of this election period,” Biden says of his “chicanery” line. What I was referencing is the attempts that are made to try to influence and scare people from voting.” pic.twitter.com/9nI3lGWxV2 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 10, 2020

Biden has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s rhetoric regarding mail-in voting, undermining confidence in the election and refusal to accept its results, The Hill reported.

Forecasters have warned that the initial election results may not match the final results, since the surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic may prevent some states from tallying all of their ballots on election night. (RELATED: ‘Red Mirage’: Here’s How Mail-In Ballots Could Change The Election Results After Nov 3)

Biden leads Trump by over 10 points nationwide and 7.3 points in Pennsylvania, according to FiveThirtyEight.

