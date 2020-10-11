‘I Don’t Know What I’m Getting’: Bill Maher Complains To Adam Schiff About California’s ‘Super-High Taxes’

HBO host Bill Maher complained to Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff about the state’s “super-high taxes” during an interview on Friday night’s “Real Time.”

Acknowledging that the issue isn’t ultimately Schiff’s “domain” as a Washington politician, Maher expressed his need to “bitch a little bit” during the interview.

“There is an exodus,” Maher said. “California businesses are leaving the state in droves. In just 2018 and 19, which were economic boom years, 765 commercial facilities left, 13,000 businesses left between 2009 and 2016.”

“Look, I came out here in 1983,” he continued. “I found paradise. I love California. I do. I don’t want to leave, but I feel like I’m living in Italy in the 70s or something. Super high taxes, potholes in the road, fires. I don’t know what I’m getting for my super-high taxes.”

Maher, a liberal Democrat, cited examples like podcast host Joe Rogan and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro leaving the state as well as billionaire Elon Musk considering the possibility.

“What do you say about that as a California representative?” Maher asked.

“Well, I think we have to make every effort to make this a more business-friendly state,” Schiff responded. “And I don’t think there’s anything incompatible with being progressive and also wanting to make sure that this is a place that businesses can survive and thrive.” (RELATED: Conservatives In California 40% More Likely To Leave State Than Liberals As Residents Migrate To Other States: Study)

Musk threatened to move Tesla out of the state in May due to coronavirus measures imposed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.