College GameDay Will Be In Tuscaloosa For Alabama Vs. Georgia

College GameDay is headed to Tuscaloosa this upcoming Saturday.

The popular college football event announced Sunday afternoon that the crew is headed to Alabama for the Crimson Tide playing Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TUSCALOOSA, YOU’RE UP NEXT ‼️ See you Saturday for Georgia vs. Alabama ???? pic.twitter.com/RNclXKbfmq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 11, 2020

I think we all knew this was likely going to be the pick for GameDay, and it’s now official. This game is going to be epic.

As I’ve said before, you know nature is healing once GameDay is going to the biggest matchups of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 10, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

Well, it’s pretty damn hard to get much bigger than Alabama and Georgia when both teams are ranked in the top five.

I’ve never been to Tuscaloosa before, but I’ve heard that it’s absolutely electric. I have no doubt that it’ll be rocking Saturday when the boys from Athens are in town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 10, 2020 at 6:50pm PDT

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on CBS. It should be an electric time!