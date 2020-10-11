‘That’s Not What The Word Constitutional Means’: Jake Tapper Pushes Back On Biden Campaign Over SCOTUS Nomination

Jake Tapper pushed back on Biden campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield, saying that Democratic presidential nominee was wrong when he said that the Republican plan to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was “unconstitutional.”

The CNN anchor challenged Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, pushing back on the former vice president’s claim that it was “unconstitutional” for President Donald Trump to nominate — and for the Senate to consider confirmation of — a new justice so close to an election. (RELATED: ‘Has The Science Changed That Dramatically In One Week?’: Chris Wallace Pushes Back On Biden Campaign)

WATCH:

Tapper played a clip of Biden, who argued that the Republicans’ move to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett was “unconstitutional” in response to a question about whether or not he would pack the Supreme Court.

“I want to get the idea of adding justices to the court in a second,” Tapper began, adding, “He said it’s not constitutional what they are doing. How is it not constitutional what they’re doing?” (RELATED: ‘Get Well And Get It Together’: Jake Tapper Accuses Trump Of ‘Inflicting’ Failures On Americans)

Bedingfield said that Biden was referring to the constitutional process of voting, pointing out the fact that many had already begun voting and saying that people should have the opportunity to weigh in on the decision.

“And you see that the vast majority of people say that they want the person who wins the election on November 3rd to nominate the justice —” Bedingfield continued.

“That is a poll. That is not the Constitution,” Tapper interrupted.

“There is the constitutional process of advise and consent, the American people get to have their say by voting for president, by voting for senators. We are now 23 days away from the election,” Bedingfield argued.

“Right, but it’s not unconstitutional,” Tapper said again.

“Millions of votes — voters are being denied their constitutional right to have a say in this process,” Bedingfield protested.

“They elected the Senate,” Tapper pushed back.

Bedingfield went back to the polls, saying that the majority of Americans did not agree with “trying to ram through a nominee.”

“Again , Kate, that’s a poll. That is not what the word constitutional means. It doesn’t mean I like it or don’t like it. It means it’s according to the U.S. Constitution,” Tapper explained. “There’s nothing unconstitutional about what the Senate is doing.”

“They are being denied their opportunity having a say who gets this lifetime appointment to the court,” Bedingfield said again, arguing that Republicans were only pushing the nomination through because they did not believe they could win in November.

“Again, it’s not unconstitutional. I get you don’t like it but it’s not unconstitutional,” Tapper said again.