Dak Prescott Suffers Horrific Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a horrific injury Sunday against the Giants.

Prescott got his ankle rolled up by a Giants player while trying to run, and it's one of the grossest injuries I've ever seen.

Watch the scary moment below.

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with Prescott after that terrifying injury. I’m not sure what the exact diagnosis will end up being, but it looks terrible.

You never want to see anyone get hurt on any level, and you damn sure don’t want to see a player get hurt in this fashion.

I just can’t believe this happened to Prescott. I’m sitting here in shock right now. I’m at a loss for words.

Cowboys players react to seeing Dak Prescott injured. pic.twitter.com/XgYkpiVYK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

Let’s all hope he’s able to bounce back in a major way, and return better than ever. What a sad day for the NFL.