Danny Green Says He’s Getting Death Threats On Social Media

Los Angeles Lakers forward Danny Green has apparently received death threats since Friday.

Green missed a shot late in the game five of the NBA Finals, and the Heat ended up winning. According to Tania Ganguli, Green revealed that his fiancee has told him that he's getting death threats on social media.

Green added, “People are emotional. Fans are emotional. I hope people don’t take it that seriously.”

This is nothing short of absolutely pathetic. If you send death threats to an athlete over a missed shot, then you deserve to be arrested.

If you send death threats to an athlete because of the way a game went, then you deserve everything coming your way.

Not only are you a loser, but you deserve to be held accountable.

I love sports more than anyone else I know, but at the end of the day, it’s still a game that you can walk away from.

If you’re so invested that you hunt down athletes on social media to threaten them, then you need to seek some serious help.

Hopefully, the authorities find these idiots and remind them that this kind of conduct is unacceptable.