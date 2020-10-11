Trump Blasts Biden For ‘Grabbing His Mask And Coughing’ During Campaign Appearance

President Donald Trump called out Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for “grabbing his mask and coughing” during a Saturday campaign appearance.

Trump’s comments during a “Sunday Morning Futures” phone interview came after Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo brought up the prospect of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi becoming “acting president in the event of a contested election.”

The president insisted that Pelosi couldn’t “pass basic aptitude tests” before turning to Biden’s appearance in which he visibly removed his face mask to cough.

You can’t make this up. Joe Biden just removed his mask to cough in his hand. Talk about unsanitary! pic.twitter.com/4rwJvHA3LS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2020

“And speaking about Joe Biden, if you look at Joe, he was coughing yesterday horribly and grabbing his mask as he’s coughing and speaking and grabbing his mask and coughing,” Trump said.

“And I don’t know what that was all about and it didn’t get much press because the press doesn’t do that,” he continued. “But he was coughing yesterday quite badly, I must tell you, and it was not a good thing to watch. And as he’s coughing he’s grabbing his mask with his fingers, so you may want to look into that too.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: ‘The Parade Of Horribles’ That Will Come If Democrats Win ‘Is Unbelievable’)

Responding to Pelosi’s announcement of a bill that would use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office if his health can’t be verified, Trump on Friday suggested that she would instead use it against Vice President Joe Biden.