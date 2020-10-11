Here Are The Best Prime Day Deals To Help You Save Hundreds During 48 Hour Sale!

With Amazon Prime Day set to start within hours, we have compiled the very best deals for our readers to look out for and this article will be updated live throughout Prime Day to indicate new deals or flash sales. This article will highlight some of the very best deals across a variety of product categories throughout this sale. Please keep in mind that a lot of these deals are time sensitive and inventory is limited, so make sure you take advance of these deals while they last.

Echo Show 5

Video Chat and Alexa all in one, the Echo Show 5 is a hot ticket item!

You can’t go wrong with the Echo Show 5, a smart display with Alexa built-in. It can do much of what other Echo devices can do as far as Alexa-based commands go, but the real differentiator is the high-def display. The display allows you to see visuals of the weather, stream your favorite movie, and will even allow you to talk with friends over video while cooking or some other scenario. Additionally, you can use this to show you live footage of security cameras in your home, or even the baby monitor. Suffice to say, it’s quite versatile, but can seem pricey at $90; however, for this Prime Day, Amazon is discounting this bad boy by 20%, at just $71.99.

Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV

Save $100 and get this TV for an absolute steal price of under $200

Insignia has been a well-recognized name in the Smart TV area for years now, and its Fire Edition TVs are the perfect blend between a television and a Smart TV set-top box like the Apple TV, or in this case, one of Amazon’s Fire streaming devices. It is often hard to beat the detailed picture that Ultra HD resolution brings to the table. It is a beautiful option for movies and your favorite TV shows, but is an excellent choice for gaming, too. Normally $299.99, you can grab it for $199.99 this Prime Day.

Instant Pot 7 in 1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Normally $100, save big on the Number #1 Best-Selling Kitchen Appliance!

Looking to make an key addition to your kitchen at a bargain? The Insta-Pot has been one of the highest rated kitchen appliances year over year….and Prime Day typically acknowledges this with a great discount. This year, we are expecting that this 7 in 1 electric pressure cooker will go from 20% off (its current discount) to as much as 50% off. For those in the market for a new pressure or slow cooker (or a steamer, yogurt maker, rice cooker or warmer!)this is an absolute steal of a deal that shouldn’t be overlooked. Be sure to check out the Instant Pot Duo 7 in 1 Electric Pressure Cooker for yourself.

Blink Mini Camera

Monitoring your home office or baby room just got a whole lot easier. The Blink Mini Camera is just $25

Need to keep an eye on your home or office while you’re away, but do not want to spend hundreds of dollars on a home security system? Blink’s Mini Camera will be right up your alley, cutting out much of the cost of your average system by connecting up to existing Alexa devices. If you have, say, an Echo Show in your home, you could have this camera set up in the kitchen, and then near the Echo Show in your bedroom, just say “Alexa, show me the kitchen” for the video feed to appear. Besides plugging it in and connecting to Wi-Fi, it is an easy one to setup as well. At $25 this Prime Day, it’s hard to say no to.

