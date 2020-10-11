Joaquin Buckley Knocks Out Impa Kasanganay With An Absurd Kick

Joaquin Buckley pulled off an absurd knockout late Saturday against Impa Kasanganay.

During the UFC bout, Kasanganay got ahold of Buckley's leg, and that's when things took a turn for the worse.

Buckley landed a spinning kick, and he dropped Kasanganay on the spot. Watch the absurd kick below.

Of all the insane knockouts that I’ve ever seen in the UFC, that one from Buckley is absolutely among the best.

One second it looks like he’s in some serious trouble. The next moment, he lit his opponent up. That’s about as great as it gets.

Imagine being in Kasanganay’s position. It looked like he was in control of the situation, and doing just fine.

Then, Buckley landed one of the craziest kicks that we’ve ever seen. You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.

That was a hell of an impressive performance from Buckley, and it’s going to be a minute or two until we see another one like it.