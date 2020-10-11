Lane Kiffin ‘Confused’ By Fans Giving Ole Miss A Standing Ovation After Losing To Alabama

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin was confused by the actions of fans late Saturday night after a 63-48 loss to Alabama.

The Rebels played the Crimson Tide tight for a lot of the game, but simply couldn’t get any defensive stops. Yet, the fans were apparently pleased, and Kiffin didn’t understand why. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiffin said the following in part after the game, according to Saturday Down South:

I just told the players don’t be happy. Fans were (giving) a standing ovation while we were walking off, and I was very confused with that. You know, we lost. Not that I don’t appreciate the fans doing that, but make sure the players understand we came here to win. We didn’t come here to play close and cover spreads or any of that crap.

I love this quote from Kiffin. I absolutely love it, and he’s 100% correct. You play to win the damn game. You don’t play to keep things close.

If your expectation is to simply be close, then you’re playing the game for all the wrong reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 10, 2020 at 8:18pm PDT

Ole miss looked damn powerful on offense last night, but they looked atrocious on defense. At the end of the day, they lost the damn game, and that’s unacceptable.

Fans should expect to win every single time the team steps on the field. If you don’t expect to win, then why are you even playing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb) on Oct 10, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT

Kiffin is hellbent on changing the culture and turning the Rebels into a winning program. Fans should be happy about that, but let’s stack up some wins before handing out standing ovations.