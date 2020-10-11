Mike Leach Says He Might ‘Purge’ Some Players After Losing To Kentucky

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach didn’t sound happy with his team Saturday after losing to Kentucky 24-2.

According to ESPN, Leach told the media after the loss, “We’re going to have to check some of our group and figure out who really wants to play here because any malcontents, we’re going to have to purge a couple of those.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m glad to see that Leach is in rare form as always. You can always count on him for a great quote or two whether things are going great or very poorly.

The Bulldogs took the college football world by storm when they upset LSU to start the season. Since then, they’ve lost to straight games and haven’t looked good at all.

Now, Leach is out here talking about purging his roster. I love it!

I honestly have no idea what the deal is with the Bulldogs. They looked incredible against LSU and the air raid looked unstoppable.

They haven’t even looked close to that good since beating Ed Orgeron. They look awful, and it sounds like Leach is ready to start booting some players if that’s what it takes to get everyone on track.

As always, Leach is out there providing college football fans with the content we crave! Never change, coach!