Relieve The Pain In Your Muscles And Your Wallet With These Incredible Deals On Massage Guns!

From general aches and pains to post-injury recovery, having the right massage tools around can provide some much-needed relief. Instead of spending a fortune on a massage therapist, these at-home tools can give you the same soothing relief without putting a major dent in your wallet

Don’t forget to enter the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out to get 20% off!

Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager – $77.59

Thanks to this tool’s internal motor, you can achieve deep tissue recovery worthy of a professional massage. Plus, you can experience increased circulation, knot relief, and so much more.

It’s an extra 20% off here when you enter the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Addsfit MAX Massage Gun – $135.99

This powerful tool boasts 1,700 to 3,300 percussions per minute, giving you a deep, penetrative tissue massage without ever requiring anyone to help. From onset muscle soreness to quicker recovery times, this massager is a total game-changer.

It’s an additional 20% off here after you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

JAWKU Muscle Blaster V2 Cordless Percussion Massage Gun – $207.99

This five-speed percussive massager lets you customize your massage experience, increasing blood flow, releasing stored lactic acid, and relieving sore muscles along the way. Enjoy up to four hours of cord-free massage time per charge.

It’s an extra 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Mini Portable Fascia Massage Gun – $55.99

Boasting a 2,200 mAh battery, this massage tool can run up to six hours per charge, providing four levels of myofascial massage. Plus, it’s super quiet so you never have to bother anyone with all that buzzing noise.

It’s an additional 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

BioGrit Massage Gun + 8 Replaceable Massage Heads (Carbon Fiber) – $111.99

This portable, rechargeable massage gun can provide you with instant muscle relief no matter where you are. Complete with 10 adjustable speed levels and 8 attachment heads, you can easily combat stiffness, soreness, body fatigue, and spasms.

Save an extra 20% here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager – $102.36

Thanks to this massager’s impressive 1800 to 4200 percussions per minute and AI Smart Chip, you can create a personalized experience, targeting muscles like never before. With its LED smart touch screen, you can easily control pressure settings as you go.

It’s 20% off its already-discounted price here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

JAWKU Muscle Blaster Chrome – $119.99

This highly-rated massage tool may look small but it’s capable of easing sore muscles, improving mobility, and speeding up recovery times. After using this powerful deep-kneading massager, you won’t know how you ever lived without it.

It’s an additional 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Actigun: Percussion Massager – $67.96

With incredible percussive strength and an AI smart chip, this massage gun can provide you with a tailored massage, complete with soreness relief, improved blood circulation, an increased range of motion, and more.

Get it for an extra 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Evertone™ Prosage Thermo: Percussion Massager with Warm-Up Technology – $119.99

With a combination of powerful percussive strokes and Theralite heat, you warm up and activate the muscles as you relieve pain and tightness. With 3 intensity levels and 5 different massage heads, you can finally get the relief you crave.

It’s 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

The Backmate Power Massager – $95.99

If you need fast, productive relief, this powerhouse of a massager uses percussive vibrations to help aching muscles and increase circulation. Plus, its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around so you can use it whenever you need a little pain relief.

It’s an extra 20% off here after you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Alyne Therapy Massager – $191.20

Helping to deliver much-needed oxygen and nutrients to muscle cells, this therapeutic massager can provide you with incredible pain relief. It can even help your joints and range of motion along with breaking down scar tissue.

It’s an additional 20% off here if you use the code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun – $63.99

With four massage heads and six intensity levels, this advanced tool can reduce bone and muscle damage in a way that’s comfortable for you. Since it’s as quiet as a refrigerator hum, using it will never disturb anyone around you.

It’s an extra 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Addsfit Mini Portable Massage Gun – $84

Tiny but fierce, this little handheld massage gun works quietly and effectively to provide muscle relief whenever you need it. And its ergonomic design makes it super easy to hold and manipulate.

Save 20% here if you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

FusionX Heated Massage Gun – $159.99

With heated vibration technology, adjustable speeds, and an array of special attachments, you can enjoy up to five hours of powerful muscle relief whenever you need it. Break up knots in hard-to-reach muscle groups with incredible ease.

It’s an additional 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

DEEP4s: Percussive Therapy Massage Gun for Athletes – $183.99

With deep, powerful percussive strokes and four dynamic speeds, you can customize your massages to fit your comfort level. You can use it for up to eight hours per charge!

Save an extra 20% here after you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

ELEEELS X1T Percussive Massager – $230.39

Ideal for pre and post-training relief, this powerful massager can relieve stiffness, soreness, and muscle damage as well as reduce lactic acid levels. With its many modes, you can target muscle groups with ease, whether you’re an athlete who needs healing or are simply in need of a little relaxation.

It’s an extra 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

No More Sore Mini Muscle Toner Massage Gun – $47.99

Never leave the house without this small but powerful massage gun! Capable of providing wireless, professional-grade massage relief to aching muscles, this tool is essential for everyday aches and pains.

It’s an additional 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Vortix Melo Massager + 6 Interchangeable Heads – $79.99

With high-intensity settings, adjustable speeds, and low noise levels, this powerful massager is designed to provide fast relief, aiding with muscle fatigue, soreness, spasms, and stiffness. Thanks to its handheld design, you can reach all those tough spots that could use some attention.

It’s an extra 20% off here when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 at check-out.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.