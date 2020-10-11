REPORT: The NFL Shuts Down The Patriots’ Facility, Game Against The Broncos ‘Is In Question’

The NFL has reportedly shut down the Patriots because of coronavirus concerns.

According to Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the team’s facility has been closed by the league after four positive coronavirus tests in the past eight days. Schefter added that the game against the Broncos, which was already bumped to Monday night, “is in question.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patriots’ one positive test this morning now makes it four positive tests over the past eight days. The game vs Denver already had been pushed from Sunday to Monday night, and it now is in question. https://t.co/9ev4woeO4B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

NFL is shutting down the Patriots’ facility this morning, marking the third shutdown there in 10 days, sources tell me and @FieldYates. Patriots are testing this morning and awaiting further direction from the NFL. But the status of Monday night’s game vs. Denver is in question. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

It might officially be time to panic if you’re a fan of the Patriots and a football fan in general. Things are not trending in a great direction.

It looked like the Patriots were going to be just fine after they played the Chiefs following Cam Newton testing positive for coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Oct 10, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

Since then, things have only spiraled into a worse direction, and it doesn’t look like they’re getting better anytime soon.

I’m not sure how they’re supposed to play a game Monday if the team’s facility is closed as of Monday. I’m not optimistic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Oct 5, 2020 at 4:09pm PDT

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.