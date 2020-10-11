Editorial

REPORT: The NFL Shuts Down The Patriots’ Facility, Game Against The Broncos ‘Is In Question’

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 20: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots looks on before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The NFL has reportedly shut down the Patriots because of coronavirus concerns.

According to Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the team’s facility has been closed by the league after four positive coronavirus tests in the past eight days. Schefter added that the game against the Broncos, which was already bumped to Monday night, “is in question.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It might officially be time to panic if you’re a fan of the Patriots and a football fan in general. Things are not trending in a great direction.

It looked like the Patriots were going to be just fine after they played the Chiefs following Cam Newton testing positive for coronavirus.

 

Since then, things have only spiraled into a worse direction, and it doesn’t look like they’re getting better anytime soon.

I’m not sure how they’re supposed to play a game Monday if the team’s facility is closed as of Monday. I’m not optimistic.

 

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.