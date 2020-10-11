Unfit To Print Episode 72: Media Cries Sexist As Mike Pence Dismantles Kamala Harris In Debate

Vice President Mike Pence killed it at Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, countering Sen. Kamala Harris’s lies at every turn and pinning her down on the questions of court packing and the Green New Deal. The media, of course, is unable to admit that Pence won the debate, so instead they are accusing him of being sexist toward Harris.

In this episode, Amber points out how obvious it was that Harris’s viral “I’m Speaking” moment was planned before the debate and how the media’s reaction proved that Pence was the winner of the debate. (RELATED: Commission Officially Cancels Second Presidential Debate Between Trump And Biden)

