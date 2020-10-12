ABC’s New Show ‘Big Sky’ Looks Very Intriguing

ABC’s upcoming series “Big Sky” looks very intriguing.

The plot of the series, according to the network, is as follows:

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Not only is the plot interesting, but the cast is also being led by Ryan Phillippe, who just recently had a ton of success on the hit show “Shooter.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the preview, we might be in for a wild ride. Give it a watch below.

Normally, I’m not a huge fan of network television. It’s been a long time since I really found a network show that I absolutely loved.

Outside of “SEAL Team,” I’m not even sure I can even name a network show that I make a point of watching every single week.

I’m more of a “Yellowstone” and HBO kind of guy.

However, I’m also a big fan of Phillippe’s work and I love mysterious shows with sinister vibes surrounding them.

As I’ve said many times, the first seasons of “True Detective” and “Westworld” are two of the greatest accomplishments in the history of the TV because they crushed that genre.

Now, is “Big Sky” going to be as good as “True Detective”? No, that’d be an absurd standard to hold any show to.

Plus, it’s not going to get away with the same level of darkness and such that you can find on HBO. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be awesome.

Add in the fact it’s taking place out west, and you don’t really need to say much more to convince me that I should watch. The show literally takes place where I used to live. Maybe, just maybe, it’s trying to get in on some of that “Yellowstone” success.

You can catch “Big Sky” starting November 17 on ABC. It looks like a show that I’ll have to give a chance at the very least.