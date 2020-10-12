WATCH: Acosta Snaps At Trump Supporters Chanting ‘CNN Sucks!’ During Florida Rally

CNN White Correspondent Jim Acosta snapped back at a crowd of Trump supporters Monday for chanting “CNN Sucks” during his live shot at President Donald Trump’s Florida rally.

“But Iowa and North Carolina are really states that should be in the bag for President Trump right now, that’s an indication as to how much trouble he is now,” Acosta said before being interrupted by growing chants of “CNN sucks!” at Trump’s Sanford, Florida rally.

“And as this crowd is chanting that there are members of the press here who suck, I should also point out what also sucks — getting the coronavirus,” Acosta told Wolf Blitzer. (RELATED: Acosta Says All The Adults Have Left The White House)

Members of the crowd at President Trump’s rally in Florida chant “CNN sucks” as @Acosta is live on air

pic.twitter.com/fdXTrt8MaG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2020

The network has had to battle with jeers from strangers on live television in the past. Last month, CNN was forced to drop a live shot of Ariane de Vogue in front of the Supreme Court after hecklers chanted, “Fake News!” (RELATED: CNN Reporter’s Live Shot At Supreme Court Crashed By Hecklers Shouting ‘Fake News’)

Trump will host his first campaign rally Monday since being diagnosed with the coronavirus almost two weeks ago. This comes after White House physician Dr. Sean Conley announced the president has tested negative for the virus on “consecutive days.”