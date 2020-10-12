Alabama Opens As A -5 Favorite Over Georgia

Alabama is favored by oddsmakers to beat Georgia this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

In what will be one of the most hyped regular season SEC games in recent memory, the Crimson Tide have opened as -5 favorites for the Bulldogs from Athens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I’m a bit surprised that the Crimson Tide didn’t open as at least -7 favorites. I’m not really sure this game will be all that close.

While we know Alabama’s defense isn’t great and was exposed by Ole Miss, we still don’t have a huge body of work to judge for Stetson Bennett.

You know what we absolutely do know about the Crimson Tide? Their offense is absolutely loaded, and Mac Jones has exceeded all expectations.

Add in the fact that Nick Saban has never lost to an assistant, and I’m not sure I see a realistic scenario where the Crimson Tide don’t win this game.

In fact, I would be shocked if Georgia managed to pull off an upset.

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN. It should be an electric time under the lights in Tuscaloosa.