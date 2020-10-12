Alabama Leads The Latest College Football National Title Odds

The Alabama Crimson Tide are now leading the college football national title odds.

In the latest odds from SuperBookSports, the Crimson Tide are at 2/1. Clemson is at 5/2 and Ohio State is third at 7/2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full list of odds below.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports Bama 2/1

Clemson 5/2

OhioSt 7/2

UGA 10/1

ND 25/1

UF, PennSt 30/1

Oregon 40/1

OklaSt, USC 50/1

ISU, Mich, Wis 60/1

Minn, UNC 80/1

A&M, BYU, OU 100/1

Aub, Miami 200/1

ArizSt, Boise, Cincy, UH, KanSt, Texas, Wash 300/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 11, 2020

This is a bit of an interesting development, and it honestly surprises me that Alabama has overtaken Clemson and Ohio State.

Don’t get me wrong. Alabama has looked incredible so far this season, and their offense is the real deal. Nick Saban has Mac Jones humming right now.

Having said that, did the oddsmakers not watch the Ole Miss game? The Rebels threw all over Alabama’s defense.

They torched it. If Ole Miss did that to Alabama, what do we think Clemson or Ohio State would do? I’m not sure Alabama could beat either of them, but the Crimson Tide are favored above both.

Also, Wisconsin at 60/1 is laughable. Give me a break. It’s almost like taking free money when the odds are at a number like that.

