Editorial

Alabama Leads The Latest College Football National Title Odds

Oct 3, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game with Texas A&amp;M at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Alabama Crimson Tide are now leading the college football national title odds.

In the latest odds from SuperBookSports, the Crimson Tide are at 2/1. Clemson is at 5/2 and Ohio State is third at 7/2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full list of odds below.

This is a bit of an interesting development, and it honestly surprises me that Alabama has overtaken Clemson and Ohio State.

Don’t get me wrong. Alabama has looked incredible so far this season, and their offense is the real deal. Nick Saban has Mac Jones humming right now.

Having said that, did the oddsmakers not watch the Ole Miss game? The Rebels threw all over Alabama’s defense.

They torched it. If Ole Miss did that to Alabama, what do we think Clemson or Ohio State would do? I’m not sure Alabama could beat either of them, but the Crimson Tide are favored above both.

Also, Wisconsin at 60/1 is laughable. Give me a break. It’s almost like taking free money when the odds are at a number like that.

Let us know in the comments who you’re taking!