Baker Mayfield Will Try To Play Through A Rib Injury Against The Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield intends to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Mayfield is dealing with a rib issue suffered against the Colts this past Sunday, but it sounds like he’ll gut it out against Pittsburgh. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, he was asked about playing, and said, “Oh, yeah. Mama didn’t raise no wuss.”

Asked if he thought he could play through his rib injury Sunday at Pittsburgh, Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield responded: “Oh, yeah. Mama didn’t raise no wuss.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2020

As much as I dog Baker Mayfield, which is a lot, the Browns are currently 4-1, and appear to have their best team in a long time.

Despite all the criticism and lingering questions surrounding the organization, Kevin Stefanski appears to have the Browns rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Oct 4, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT

You never want to see anyone get hurt, and you definitely as a fan don’t want to see your starting quarterback get hurt when you’re playing well.

Luckily, it sounds like Mayfield will get it out and do what he can to get the job done against the Steelers this Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Oct 11, 2020 at 12:16pm PDT

If you’re a fan of the Browns, this is music to your ears.