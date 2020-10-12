Guys Sets Off A Gigantic Backyard Explosion In Crazy Video

One guy managed to set off an absurd explosion in a video making the rounds on the internet.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Outdoors, a dude sets a big leaf pile on fire, and things took a very unexpected turn!

The leaf pile blew up, and set off a massive fireball explosion. Watch the video below!

“We’re gonna do a little controlled burn real fast” (Via @jakewalter99) pic.twitter.com/eGoLfjoRHm — Barstool Outdoors (@StoolOutdoors) October 12, 2020

I have no idea what the hell caused that explosion, but I'm going to go ahead and venture a guess that there was something pretty flammable under those leaves.

It's not like he just set the leaves on fire or things got just a little out of control.

He set off a gigantic explosion! He set off the kind of explosion that probably results in the police getting called.

I’m not saying the police should be called! I’m just saying that if your neighbors hear that explosion, then they’re going to be asking some questions.

Either way, it’s one of the best videos we’ve seen in a long time. That much is for sure!